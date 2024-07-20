Rep. Kiggans releases statement on Hampton VAMC leadership change

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Rep. Kiggans released a statement Friday evening following the reassignment of Hampton Veterans Affairs Medical Center Director Dr. Taquisa K. Simmons to the VHA Office of Social Work Services.

“Today’s announcement regarding the change in leadership at the Hampton VAMC is a step in the right direction but long overdue, as many patients and providers have been raising concerns to me about this facility for quite some time,” said Congresswoman Kiggans in a statement.

Paul Crews, the Network Director of the Veterans Affairs (VA) Mid-Atlantic Health Care Network, announced the change earlier today.

Watch: Rep. Kiggans asks Hampton VA to take action on chiropractic care denials

News 3 has been investigating the Hampton VA for months, as the organization cut off chiropractic care for veterans.

Some veterans mentioned the chiropractic care was the only thing that helped, so they're unsure of why it was discontinued.

"My office will continue to investigate concerns brought to us about the Hampton VAMC and provide the necessary oversight to ensure our nation’s veterans receive the quality healthcare they deserve,” said Kiggans.

Watch: Local veterans furious chiropractic care cut off by Hampton VA

In addition to her role as Congresswoman, Kiggans is the Chairwoman of the Subcommittee on Oversight & Investigations for the House Committee on Veterans’ Affairs.

As a result of the investigation initiated by Kiggans, the Department of Veterans Affairs is making the following personnel and policy changes at the Hampton VAMC:

