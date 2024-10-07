Man allegedly threatened mailman in Virginia Beach with gun to steal USPS arrow key

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The WTKR News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow through on the problem of your mail getting stolen by criminals.

In many cases, the thieves are robbing letter carriers for arrow keys, which are keys that can open many mailboxes in a large region.

We’ve uncovered new details from a recent case on Dandelion Crescent in Virginia Beach on July 11.

Jim Hordeski lives on the block where a mailman was held up with a gun. He said he is friends with the victim and he's furious.

“I have zero respect for any criminal and I think they need to get a job. I mean, come on, really. Putting somebody’s life in danger for a key, that’s just wrong in my book,” said Hordeski.

While delivering mail, the search warrant states the suspect grabbed the front of the postal worker's uniform and said, “Don’t make a sound! I don’t want to hurt you! I want your master key!”

It states that he then pulled up his shirt to show a gun and the postal carrier handed over the arrow key.

Scripps News got data from the Postal Inspection Service that revealed in 2021, 132 arrow keys were taken away from mail carriers. By 2023, that number had more than tripled to 418.

Thieves can potentially get their hands on victim’s credit cards, checks and personal information.

In Virginia Beach, records outline how the arrow keys are sold online for anywhere between $2,000 and $10,000 and the one stolen off Dandelion Crescent can open many blue boxes throughout the city.

Police used Flock technology—recognition software that uses real-time data and captures things like license plates—to make an arrest in Hampton.

Carmon Brown, 27, is being held without bond after being arrested on robbery, possession of a machine gun and other related charges.

Leaders with the U.S. Postal Service says they’re upgrading technology with blue boxes and replacing the arrow keys with electronic key as they continue their effort to crack down on these crimes. Additionally, this summer, lawmakers introduced legislation that aims to better protect your mail.