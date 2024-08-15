More chiropractic care denials for veterans leave them furious

The News 3 Investigative Team is pressing the Hampton VA for answers about veterans not getting chiropractic care. Now, the veterans are getting answers, but they're not what they wanted to hear.

They told us that chiropractic care is the only treatment that helps with their pain.

Four veterans shared their stories with us back in May after being frustrated for months and months of not getting any answers from the Hampton VA when they inquired about their chiropractic care being denied.

Dr. Michelle Rose, the president of the Unified Virginia Chiropractic Association, has treated these veterans. She said suddenly, veterans around the region were getting their chiropractic care denied and canceled with little explanation.

“As a result of my chiropractic care being denied, now my back has gotten a lot worse,” said Gary De Wet, a Marine Corp. veteran.

Another Marine veteran, Douglas Uncapher, said he made multiple complaints to the patient advocate and took his complaints all the way up to leaders in Washington D.C.

The veterans tell us they do not want to take strong prescription medication. They said the VA has readily provided drugs that help with pain, but they're worried that the medication can become addictive.

“They have no problem refilling every medication that they can, but if I’m asking for an alternative that is not a medication option, I am just pushed off,” said Rachel Yurko, a Navy veteran.

Congresswoman Jen Kiggans got involved after her office got complaints too.

The VA issued a statement in mid-July, saying: "The Hampton VA encourages Veterans to choose VA for their health care, including chiropractic care. We are conducting a review of our chiropractic care practices for ways we can improve this service for veterans. We are also re-examining all Veterans’ requests for chiropractic care, including those that have been previously denied. Hampton VA leadership is in communication with Congresswoman Kiggans and we appreciate her advocacy for Virginia’s veterans and her support in delivering high-quality health care."

Congresswoman Kiggans announced in mid-July there was a major shakeup in leadership at the Hampton VA following widespread concerns over patient care and other problems.

On August 6, News 3 met up with the four veterans from our original investigation to interview them about updates to their cases.

Despite statements being released to the media and Kiggans' office announcing the shake-up, the four veterans we spoke to say they heard nothing regarding their cases.

“We spoke up and we said there’s a problem and nothing has changed in months," said Yurko.

We pressed the Hampton VA again to ask why no information was sent to the people directly impacted.

They provided us with this statement:"VA has conducted a thorough review and we will reach out to those Veterans included in the review to share the findings and invite them to discuss next steps. As always, we encourage Veterans to appeal any decisions they disagree with and work alongside their care teams to discuss their best health care options. VA is also working with community chiropractic partners to strengthen relationships and understanding of VA processes, as well as discuss how we might better meet Veterans’ needs."

On August 13, three of the veterans we interviewed said they got a call from their doctors telling them they were once again denied chiropractic care due to not improving at least 20 percent.

They were offered alternatives like physical therapy, yoga, tai chi, mindfulness or the possibility of massage therapy, but that still needs approval.

“I’m not here for lip service. I’m here to get the help that you promised to help me with. I’m knocking, but nobody’s answering that door,” said Kennith Heckman, an Army veteran.

“I can’t believe how badly they get treated,” said Dr. Rose.

Dr. Rose has been working for months to get them answers and finally turned to us in May after hitting several dead ends.

“It’s just sad because they need it. They want it and they deserve it and they’re not getting the treatment that they deserve. A lot of can’t afford treatment on their own,” said Dr. Rose.

Now, the veterans are living in chronic pain after being injured while serving our country. They say chiropractic care is the only thing that has truly helped their conditions.

They don’t understand why they have been denied.

“So, the military sees the benefit of keeping us healthy and well while we’re on active duty, and now that we’re out, where did that care go?” said De Wet.

Veterans who were once again denied said they will appeal the decisions.