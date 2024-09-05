Murder victim's family has spent $100K plastering reward signs all over Hampton Roads

Norfolk murder victim Samad Brailsford has been featured on a plane, billboards and automobiles over the past seven years.

His family said they’ve spent over $100,000 in an effort to seek justice for their loved one.

“Samad was the center of the family,” said Alesha Spencer, Brailsford’s aunt.

Spencer said he was the family comedian who looked out for everyone. She said he always encouraged the young kids to stay in school and stay out of trouble.

The father of two was shot days before Halloween on October 28, 2017, in the 1300 block of Oklahoma Avenue in Norfolk.

His family said there was a knock at the door, and when Brailsford opened it, he was struck by gunfire.

He was rushed to the hospital but died.

No one has been arrested, but his family believes there are people out there who know what happened.

“It makes it hard for you to trust anybody or talk to anybody knowing that somebody knows something and they are not saying anything,” said Spencer.

The family has praised the efforts of Norfolk police for their efforts in solving the case.

The family stresses that this is not a cold case, and police say they are actively investigating.

“It’s not sitting on a shelf in a box somewhere forgotten. They’re actively working the case,” said Spencer.

Crime analyst and former detective Richard James said typically, every few years, unsolved cases will get a fresh set of eyes on them, and departments are always looking to use new technology that could help make an arrest.

“Sometimes they go back to a neighborhood and re-canvas the neighborhood and see if somebody is more willing to talk,” said James.

The family said they will continue their efforts to get answers about what happened.

“This thing in the neighborhood of no snitching, it’s foolishness,” said Spencer.

Spencer added, “We’re just seeking justice. We’re not vengeful. We want those who committed the crime and caused pain to be held accountable."

Norfolk police provided the following statement to News 3: Detectives encourage anyone who may have any information that would be able to assist them with the investigation to please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP. Information that leads to an arrest may result in a cash reward.