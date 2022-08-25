News 3 Investigates: Declining reports of bullying does not reflect reality, Virginia parents, teachers say

SUFFOLK, Va. – Data on bullying cases reported to the Virginia Department of Education shows a sharp decline, but parents, teachers and anti-bullying advocates told the News 3 team of investigators that the numbers don’t reflect the reality at schools statewide.

According to the Virginia Department of Education, there were 2,899 cases of bullying reported statewide during the 2017-2018 school year. That number dropped to 2,616 cases reported during the 2018-2019, and dropped again to 2,027 cases of bullying reported statewide for the 2019-2020 school year when the pandemic began. The most drastic drop was reflected in the 2020-2021 school year with 236 cases of bullying reported statewide.

“[Children] weren't reporting it to the schools [during the pandemic],” said Parents Against Bullying founder Shant’a Miller White. “That's why those numbers decreased.”

White created Parents Against Bullying after her daughter was assaulted on a Hampton City Schools bus a decade ago. She said she received a record number of calls for help from parents of bullied children in the last two school years.

“A lot of people are scared to report [bullying],” said White, who serves an advocate for bullied children and their parents. “We need to have a training, anti-bullying awareness training, so that these teachers can know exactly what to look for [and] what to do.”

Morgan Robinson, a middle school student in Suffolk, said she warned teachers about being bullied at Kings Fork Middle School in the fall of 2021, but nothing happened. By early October, the girl’s bully assaulted her for ten minutes during gym class before teachers intervened. The attack left the girl with face and head injuries so severe she had to be hospitalized. Her classmates captured cell phone video of the fight and posted it on social media.

“When I saw that video, I vomited everywhere,” said Shareka Robinson, Morgan’s mother. “[My child] was thrown around for at least 10 minutes like a rag doll.”

Robinson said her daughter slipped into a depression after the attack, and she feared her then sixth grader would commit suicide.

“I did think about doing that,” said Morgan. “I didn’t want to be remembered as the girl who got attacked on social media.”

Morgan said support from the community and Parents Against Bullying encouraged her not to take her own life.

“If [teachers] knew what to do in that case, you could possibly save a life,” White said.

Carly Gelles, a high school teacher in Portsmouth, also said training focused helping teachers identify bullying before it goes too far would be helpful.

“Bullying is a lot harder to recognize than it used to be,” said Gelles, referring to cyber bullying that leads to in-person confrontations at school. “If we can address more of the mental health issues that [lead to bullying behavior], and we can address more of the learning inefficiencies that students are having, then we can probably reduce bullying, because the kids will be more focused on what's going on in the classroom.”

The News 3 team of investigators analyzed the bullying policies from school districts in Hampton Roads. They all promote a “no tolerance” policy, and encourage students to report bullying to teachers and staff. Suffolk Public Schools has implemented an anonymous tip line to report bullying, and Norfolk Public Schools launched an app to report cases anonymously, too. Gelles said it’s still important for teachers to be available to students.

“If you have a really healthy relationship with your students, they will come to you,” she said.

As for Morgan, she has transferred to a different middle school in Suffolk where she feels safe. She also launched a clothing line to empower other children who have been bullied.

As highlighted by the Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, certain behaviors associated with bullying can result in punishment under Virginia Law.