Norfolk postal employee caught on camera doing drugs and stealing mail, court records say

NORFOLK, Va. — You put letters and packages in the mail and expect them to get to their destination but too often, mail is getting stolen.

It’s a problem the WTKR News 3 investigative team continues to follow through on. Now, we are learning the latest details of a case involving a postal employee who admits to stealing mail to support her child and her drug habit, according to federal documents.

Kiesha Brown was arrested back in October. The 32-year-old former postal employee worked as a city carrier assistant at the L.C. Page Post Office in Norfolk.

She’s since pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail matter.

According to court records, back in June 2023, authorities began receiving complaints about check fraud and mail theft from the postal station. By February 2024, Brown was their suspect, the records state.

Investigators placed undercover cameras in her postal vehicle, according to the records. They said they caught her on camera using drugs, as well as rummaging through and stealing mail.

She said she did it to support her daughter and her drug habit, according to federal prosecutors.

During her interview with authorities, she pulled out 29 pieces of mail hidden in her jacket and gave them to agents. She said she’d steal mail and give it to an unnamed accomplice.

The records say one of the stolen checks was for about $146, but altered to be for over $4,800.

One business owner said 16 checks were stolen from the mail.

Prosecutors say numerous customers on her route complained of similar fraud.

The Office of the Inspector General investigates when postal employees get in trouble for stealing mail.

We looked at the office's semiannual report to Congress, which tracked data from October 2023 through March 2024. In that time frame, there were 193 arrests made and 209 indictments. Federal officials say many of these cases involved a postal employee.

The Office of the Inspector General says there is a small number of people that abuse the public’s trust.

According to the website OpenPayrolls.com, Brown worked in Norfolk as a postal carrier for the past seven years. Attempts to reach her or her attorney were unsuccessful.

The next hearing is scheduled for April.