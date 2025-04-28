Norfolk postal employee caught on camera doing drugs, stealing mail sentenced to 2 years

NORFOLK, Va. — A former postal employee who admitted to stealing mail to support her child and her drug habit was sentenced to two years in prison last Thursday.

Kiesha Brown, 32, was sentenced after pleading guilty to one count of theft of mail matter. The judge also ordered her to pay over $155,000 of restitution: The intended loss caused by Brown's theft was about $245,000, but the actual loss was around $155,000, prosecutors say.

Prosecutors say Brown committed these crimes while employed as a city carrier assistant at the L.C. Page Post Office in Norfolk. According to the website OpenPayrolls.com, Brown worked in Norfolk as a postal carrier for the past seven years. WTKR News 3's Investigative Team's attempts to reach her or her attorney were unsuccessful.

Authorities began investigating back in June 2023 after authorities started receiving complaints about check fraud and mail theft from the postal station, court records say.

Court records obtained by WTKR News 3's Investigative Team shed light on one of the customer's complaints: A business owner said 16 checks were stolen from the mail. One of the stolen checks was for about $146, but altered to be for over $4,800. Prosecutors say numerous customers on Brown's route complained of similar fraud.

By February 2024, Brown was their suspect. Investigators placed undercover cameras in her postal vehicle, according to the records. They said they caught her on camera using drugs, as well as rummaging through and stealing mail.

Brown was arrested back in October. During her interview with authorities, she pulled out 29 pieces of mail hidden in her jacket and gave them to agents. She said she’d steal mail and give it to an unnamed accomplice.

Prosecutors say investigators identified 37 people victimized by Brown.

She said she did it to support her daughter and her drug habit, according to prosecutors.

The Office of the Inspector General investigates when postal employees get in trouble for stealing mail.

We looked at the office's semiannual report to Congress, which tracked data from October 2023 through March 2024. In that time frame, there were 193 arrests made and 209 indictments. Federal officials say many of these cases involved a postal employee.

The Office of the Inspector General says there is a small number of people that abuse the public’s trust.