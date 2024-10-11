Road rage could be part of a larger mental health issue, doctor says

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Recently in Hampton Roads, there have been road rage incidents that have led to violent shootings. These cases have highlighted the dangers associated with this issue.

AAA reports that aggressive driving is extremely common among U.S. drivers. One study found that 80 percent of drivers expressed significant anger, aggression or road rage behind the wheel at least once in the previous 30 days.

It’s not hard to find drivers who’ve been on the receiving end of this.

Norfolk resident Zenobia Wilson described other drivers excessively blowing the horn at her, giving the finger, screaming, cursing and even another person throwing things at her through the window.

Driver Andre Grant said he believes road rage has gotten worse over the years.

A gun violence prevention nonprofit, Everytown Research & Policy, reported that they used the Gun Violence Archive Database and found that in 2022, someone was shot and injured or killed in a road rage incident on average every 16 hours.

“The research shows that having a gun in your car tends to make you drive more aggressively and behave more rudely and to exhibit road rage," said Everytown Senior Director of Research Sarah Burd-Sharps.

James City County Police said a man is facing two dozen charges after an alleged road rage incident that left a woman and boy shot last weekend.

Experts warn the public that you never know who you are driving next to. Licensed Psychotherapist Dr. Sarah Williams says people with road rage could be dealing with other issues.

“When someone is exhibiting aggression behind the wheel, they may be experiencing stress, depression, and anxiety and anger as a symptom of an underlying mental health condition,” she said.

Dr. Williams said they could also be showing aggression within their personal or professional lives. She said they could also be someone with unresolved anger or other issues.

“And once they get behind the wheel, they feel empowered to act out,” said Dr. Williams.

She offered some advice for drivers: "Taking deep breaths, practicing mindfulness and maybe having some form of relaxation within the car like scented fragrances, essential oils, listening to meditation types of tapes and audios that are relaxing, that contribute to a calmness while you make your commute."

“Road rage is very preventable. It's preventable, people not bringing their firearms into their car,” said Burd-Sharps.

AAA shared the following examples of both aggressive driving and road rage:

Any unsafe driving behavior, performed deliberately and with ill intention or disregard for safety, can constitute aggressive driving. Examples of aggressive driving behaviors include:



Speeding in heavy traffic

Tailgating

Cutting in front of another driver and then slowing down

Running red lights

Weaving in and out of traffic

Changing lanes without signaling

Blocking cars attempting to pass or change lanes

Using headlights or brakes to “punish” other drivers

Extreme cases of aggressive driving can escalate to road rage. Examples of road rage are: