Scam targeting Navy Federal customers costing victims thousands in Hampton Roads

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Criminals are targeting the military and young people throughout Hampton Roads, and victims are losing thousands and thousands of dollars.

Travis Minson, 23, said he was in a good mood last December and wanted to be helpful when two men flagged him down at a stop light near the Lynnhaven Mall.

“They were from out of town. They didn’t have their ID or their debit card and they couldn’t go to Navy Federal and get their debit card without their ID,” said Minson.

Watch related coverage: Don't give your phone to strangers — they may be trying to take your money

Warning: Suspects ask for help in parking lots in hopes of getting your phone, then your funds

He said they seemed genuine and he wanted to help them.

“I’ve also been in situations where I didn’t have my card and had to transfer money to someone and have them send it back to me,” said Minson.

He said he gave them his cell phone so they could sign into their Navy Federal app, but instead, they got into his account and quickly took out a $7,000 personal loan in his name. This made his account balance look much higher than it was.

“It got approved and sent to my bank account in under seconds,” said Minson.

While the suspects had his phone, they secretly sent money to their Cash App account and told him they accidentally transferred too much, and he gave them the difference.

More from News 3 Investigates: Virginia Department of Treasury has $3.6B of your money — not $2B, as previously reported

Virginia Department of Treasury has $3.6B of your money — not $2B, as previously reported

Minson said something seemed off. He said he first called Navy Federal the same day and then filed a police report the next day.

“I definitely think that people should be aware and look out for people that are trying to get into your Navy Federal account,” said Minson.

He was shocked after getting a letter from Navy Federal stating that he is responsible for the $7,000 personal loan that the suspects took out in his name.

“This has definitely affected my trust in people and I’m definitely very more cautious about helping other people. No more giving people my phone. I will not be doing that,” said Minson.

Travis Minson’s father, who has the same name, believes changes should be made to prevent people from taking out personal loans so easily.

“There should be accountability on the fraudsters, they should be held accountable. I think the bank should be held accountable and he should have some accountability as well for being too kind,” he said. "Nine months later, it’s still happening and they know about it. It’s mind-blowing to me that this is not being addressed and fixed.”

More from News 3 Investigates: Expert shares warning about vacant lot scam in Virginia

Expert warn about vacant lot scam in Virginia

Police said this crime continues to plague the region:



Norfolk police issued a warning a year ago citing four incidents saying service members were being targeted.

Virginia Beach police said they’ve had over 70 incidents this year.

Chesapeake police say they’ve had about 120 cases since 2023 and say there are now criminals targeting young people too, not just service members.

Portsmouth reported 23 cases since 2023.

Suffolk police had nine reported cases.

Navy Federal shared the following statement and advice regarding the situation:

“The safety and security of our members is our top priority and at Navy Federal we take all necessary precautions to best protect our members everyday through any type of situation. With the ongoing criminal activity targeting bank and credit union members in the area, we are providing helpful tips on ways to protect yourself.”

Remain alert: Be cautious of strangers approaching you and asking about your bank or other financial information. If going to an ATM, consider taking another person along so you'll be less vulnerable.

Be cautious of strangers approaching you and asking about your bank or other financial information. If going to an ATM, consider taking another person along so you'll be less vulnerable. Do not engage: If someone approaches and asks about your bank or financial details, walk away without engaging in conversation.

If someone approaches and asks about your bank or financial details, walk away without engaging in conversation. Protect your mobile device: Keep your phone secure and never give it to anyone you don't trust implicitly. If you bank online in public places, be aware of your surroundings and protect your account number and PIN from others.

Keep your phone secure and never give it to anyone you don't trust implicitly. If you bank online in public places, be aware of your surroundings and protect your account number and PIN from others. Report suspicious activity: If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, contact the police.

If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, contact the police. Monitor your account: Report suspicious activity and unauthorized transactions to us immediately. If you have questions or comments about the ongoing criminal activity, please refer to the Norfolk Police Department’s news release warning residents about targeted scams or visit fbi.gov/scam for more information on how to report crime and fraud. If you have questions about account security, please contact us at 1-888-842-6328. We're here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

Virginia Beach Police also shared advice: