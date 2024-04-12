Sentencing recommendation for Hampton, Norfolk postal robberies cite News 3 investigation

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — "Hunting the mailman" is how federal prosecutors described the behavior of two local men who are waiting to be sentenced for robbing postal carriers in Hampton Roads.

The News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow through on a story we have been telling you about for over two years.

Now, we’re getting noticed by federal prosecutors, as they recently cited our story in federal court documents that give their recommendation for the sentencing of Jayden Stukes and Da’twan Watson.

Stukes and Watson admitted to their role in a scheme last May to rob postal carriers in Norfolk and Hampton. The goal of the crime was to steal arrow keys, which can open many different kinds of mailboxes in a given area code.

Prosecutors state it’s been an alarming trend that’s spread like wildfire across the county and hit the Peninsula particularly hard in 2023 with some of the highest rates in the nation. Postal carrier robberies are getting more attention and they want to deter other criminals from this behavior.

Stukes and Watson both pleaded guilty to a robbery charge.

Stukes' attorney told News 3 by phone that he’s a college student who is remorseful about what happened, has never been in trouble and is taking full responsibility for what he did.

He is scheduled to be sentenced April 17.