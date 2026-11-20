VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 19-year-old Virginia Beach mother was shot and killed while her year-old daughter was inside the vehicle with her, according to court documents obtained by WTKR News 3.

Teona Purnell was found shot on June 27 in the 3500 block of Arcadia Street.

19-year-old shot and killed in Norfolk Saturday

Dispatch audio from the incident indicates Purnell suffered a gunshot wound to the head and that a baby was found in the back of the vehicle.

Purnell’s father, whose identity WTKR is concealing, said he became concerned when his daughter did not answer his phone call.

“Teona usually answers the phone as soon as I call, but I didn’t get an answer,” he said.

He said one of Purnell’s sisters called him and told him to get to Arcadia Street because she believed something had happened to Teona.

When he learned what happened, he said he was devastated and horrified that a person should shoot his daughter and leave the child in the vehicle.

“You didn’t just hurt my daughter,” he said. “You left her daughter in the car with her dead for 30 to 40 minutes.”

WTKR

Search warrant details moments before shooting

A search warrant obtained by WTKR provides new details about the investigation and what detectives say happened before Purnell was shot.

According to the warrant, investigators obtained video footage showing Purnell arriving in a white SUV.

Two men were then seen walking from a nearby street and approaching the SUV.

Moments later, the warrant states, a single gunshot could be heard and the two men were seen running away.

Months after the shooting, 20-year-old Jah-Tez Diggs was arrested.

He is being held on a second-degree murder charge in Purnell’s death as well as separate robbery charges.

Diggs’ defense attorney, Anthony Protogyrou, told WTKR that Diggs was with his brother at the time of the shooting but maintains his client was not the person who fired the gun.

“It really was supposed to just be a marijuana sale and purchase,” Protogyrou said.

“We know that Jah-Tez is not the shooter in this matter,” he added.

Protogyrou also told WTKR that Diggs’ brother died by suicide when police went to make an arrest.

Norfolk police would not confirm that, telling WTKR that the case remains an active investigation.

Family remembers a loving mother

As the criminal case moves forward, Purnell’s family is struggling with the loss of a young mother they describe as loving and selfless.

“I want people to know how loving Teona was,” her father said. “Teona was not a street person.”

WTKR Teona Purnell

Her father said Purnell, the youngest of 10 children, had big dreams for her future and was always willing to help the people around her.

Above all, he said, she loved her little girl.

He said the impact on his granddaughter has been heartbreaking.

“At night this baby goes to sleep. She wakes up screaming for her mother,” he said.

For Purnell’s family, one question remains especially difficult to answer.

“Everybody is just confused,” her father said. “Why would they pick her?”

The investigation remains ongoing.

WTKR Investigative Reporter Margaret Kavanagh is continuing to follow the case.