U.S. Marshals help track down 15-year-old in Norfolk accused of murder in New Jersey

A 15-year-old accused of a brutal murder that happened in New Jersey was arrested in Norfolk.

On July 9, video surveillance captured a teen on a bike circling a man in Trenton, New Jersey, then fatally shooting him in the head, according to a search warrant.

It states while on the bike, the suspect circles the victim for three minutes before the shooting took place.

The victim, Luis Torres-Marrero, was taken to the hospital. He was shot once in the back left side of his head and died on July 10.

The suspect was caught on several cameras in different areas and the search for him got underway.

On July 16, records state that investigators went to Achievers Early College Prep Charter School and spoke with educators there to confirm the suspect’s identity. Warrants were taken out for his arrest on July 18 in New Jersey.

Records outline how on July 24, authorities tracked him down at a house on Elkin Street in Norfolk.

The 15-year-old suspect is accused of posting a picture of himself on Instagram holding a black handgun, with the picture being tagged in “Norfolk, VA”.

Robert Almonte is a former U.S. Marshal with many years of law enforcement experience.

“In reading the report, the officers did a great job in investigating this case, especially the Homicide Task Force,” said Almonte.

Working with authorities at the federal, state, and local levels, U.S. Marshals-led fugitive task forces arrested more than 84,000 fugitives, according to their website.

This case involved several jurisdictions.

Almonte said if the accusations against the teen are true then all the agencies involved took a very dangerous person off the street.

Crime analyst Richard James said, “Because of technology, law enforcement agencies are communicating not only across state lines but throughout the whole United States of America in record time. Communication between law enforcement has gotten a whole lot better.”

The suspect is facing murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and juvenile delinquency charges. He is expected to be sent back to New Jersey to face the charges.