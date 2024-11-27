Woman abducted from 7-Eleven then sexually assaulted in Virginia Beach, according to court records

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A woman was allegedly abducted from a 7-Eleven then sexually assaulted in Virginia Beach. Now, a man accused of the crime sits in jail.

A search warrant outlines how in the middle of the night, a man was seen interacting with woman inside a 7-Eleven off Indian River Road in Virginia Beach last March.

It states he allegedly stood behind her, wrapped his arms around her body, moved her outside the store and into his car, then left the 7-Eleven.

She was seen at the 7-Eleven at 1:20 a.m. then found five hours later across the street.

It states she woke up and got the attention of a man nearby, but noticed that she was missing several pieces of jewelry.

In September, 36-year-old Brinton Robinson was arrested for rape and abduction.

Records outline how investigators listened to phone conversations he made from jail. They said during the investigation, authorities said he was allegedly seen wearing the victim’s stolen jewelry.

His attorney said he is unable to comment just yet as he said he is waiting for the Commonwealth’s discovery documents.

Curtis Belgerove works nearby and said he was stunned and concerned after hearing the accusations.

“I’m surprised. I’m shocked, and really, at a 7-Eleven of all places,” he said. “It’s normally nice and when I hear stuff like that, I think about the females in my family.”

Crime analyst Richard James says these cases are complex and many times, agencies put their most seasoned investigators in charge.

“You really have to know what you're doing in these particular cases. The prosecuting office in Virginia Beach is going to work hand in hand with the police investigators to make sure this is a proper prosecutor case,” said James.

Robinson is scheduled for a court hearing on December 6. He's currently being held in the Virginia Beach Jail.