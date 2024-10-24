WTKR viewer surprises Navy Federal crime victim with a check

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The News 3 Investigative Team continues to follow through on a scam that's impacting dozens of Navy Federal customers across Hampton Roads as predators target the military and young people.

We recently spoke with Travis Minson, who told us he is frustrated with Navy Federal after he said he was the victim of a crime.

Scam targeting Navy Federal customers costing victims thousands in Hampton Roads

The 23-year-old said he was trying to help strangers when they approached him in Virginia Beach and asked to use his phone. He said instead, they took out a personal loan in his name using the Navy Federal app last December.

He was shocked after getting a letter from Navy Federal stating that he is responsible for the $7,000 personal loan that the suspects took out in his name.

“They put the wrong workplace, and they also put the wrong amount of years that I work there,” said Minson.

He said he was told this information by two different employees with Navy Federal.

Minson said he has been trying unsuccessfully to get a copy of the loan they took out in his name from Navy Federal.

“They could not give me that application, a copy of that. They could only give me a promissory note which only shows the numbers of the loan itself,” said Minson.

A loyal WTKR viewer saw our story and wanted to help Minson. We met up with him to hand deliver a letter that came with a $250 check.

Minson was extremely grateful for the kind gesture. He said this has been a tough learning lesson as he said he continues to pay back the fraudulent loan.

Initially, Navy Federal sent us a statement regarding the scam impacting their customers saying safety is a top priority and offered tips to customers. The full statement is below.

The safety and security of our members is our top priority and at Navy Federal we take all necessary precautions to best protect our members everyday through any type of situation. With the ongoing criminal activity targeting bank and credit union members in the area, we are providing helpful tips on ways to protect yourself.

Remain alert: Be cautious of strangers approaching you and asking about your bank or other financial information. If going to an ATM, consider taking another person along so you'll be less vulnerable.

Do not engage: If someone approaches and asks about your bank or financial details, walk away without engaging in conversation.

Protect your mobile device: Keep your phone secure and never give it to anyone you don't trust implicitly. If you bank online in public places, be aware of your surroundings and protect your account number and PIN from others.

Report suspicious activity: If you suspect someone is trying to scam you, contact the police.

Monitor your account: Report suspicious activity and unauthorized transactions to us immediately. If you have questions or comments about the ongoing criminal activity, please refer to the Norfolk Police Department’s news release warning residents about targeted scams or visit fbi.gov/scam for more information on how to report crime and fraud. If you have questions about account security, please contact us at 1-888-842-6328. We're here 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

We repeatedly asked Navy Federal if they were making any security changes to prevent this from happening and why Minson is being forced to pay back a loan he didn’t take out.

We also asked about the policy regarding loans and why Minson is not able to get a copy of the application that was taken out in his name.

They eventually sent this statement:

Navy Federal values the privacy and security of our member’s financial information very seriously. As a result, we can only disclose information about account specific questions and procedures to the member only. If any member has further questions, please have them call us toll-free at 1-888-842-6328 or send us a message online at navyfederal.org via our Online Banking services. Thank you for including our tips, along with the tips from the Virginia Beach Police in your original story to help people keep their accounts secure.

Minson commented on his experience with Navy Federal following the incident, saying, “I feel like they could definitely handle this a lot better, especially with how many people are being caught up with this."

Police in Norfolk issued a warning about this scam last year.

Authorities say scammers approach victims—usually at a traffic light or a parking lot—and request to use the victim’s phone. They quickly take out a personal loan while they have the victim's phone in their hand and then send money to themselves through Cash App.

Our investigation revealed dozens of cases across Hampton Roads.

Here's a breakdown of reported cases in our area:



Police in Virginia Beach reported 70 cases in this year

Norfolk police reported 68 cases in the past two years

Chesapeake police had 120 cases

Newport News reported six cases in the last two years

Suffolk had nine cases

Portsmouth reported 23 cases

Portsmouth police said they’ve seen similar cases at other credit unions and say customers who bank with financial institutions that have faster loan approval processes tend to be easier targets.

“Just simply handing your phone to someone will put you in danger in terms of technology, if you give it to the wrong person or put it in the wrong hands,” said Richard James, a former detective and crime analyst.