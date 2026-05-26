Critically Missing Adult Alert issued for 43-year-old man

The following information was provided by the Newport News Police Department:

Name: Alex Scott Neely

Age: 43

Date last seen: May 25 at 9:00 a.m.

Last known location: South Riverside Drive, Lanexa, Va.

Physical description: 5'10", 215 lbs., Neely is a white man with blue eyes and brown hair, possibly wearing a black t-shirt, black swimming trunks, no shoes and a brown camo hat, carrying a bag of clothes. Possibly driving a silver 2018 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 pick up truck with Virginia plates: TZP-4033.

Anyone with information is asked to call (757) 247-2500.