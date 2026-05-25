Portsmouth police searching for missing kids

The following information was provided by the Portsmouth Police Department
Name: Camden Williams and Caiden Miller
Age: Camden is 15, Caiden is 12
Date last seen: May 24 around 5:30 p.m.
Last known location: 800 block of Dorset Avenue
Physical description: Camden: Brown hair, brown eyes, 5 feet 5 inches, 150 lbs, wearing a blue hoodie, black pants and blue Nike shoes
Caiden: Brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 7 inches, 150 lbs, wearing a black shirt, black pants and red and white sneakers
More details: Caiden is endangered due to his age
Anyone with information is asked to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536.
Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.