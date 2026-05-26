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Virginia Beach police looking for missing 15-year-old girl

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Courtesy of family
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Posted

The following information was provided by the Virginia Beach Police Department and Isabella's family

Name: Isabella Katherine Glenn

Age: 15

Date last seen: May 22

Last known location: Virginia Beach area

Physical description: 5 foot 3, straight black hair, nose piercing, typically wears fake eyelashes and nails

More details: Isabella was dropped off at a school bus stop by her mother but did not go to school; she has been staying with friends since that do not know she is missing. She frequents Virginia Beach, Western Branch in Chesapeake, and Airline Boulevard in Portsmouth.

Anyone with information is asked to call a VBPD Missing Persons Detective at 757-385-4101 or the non-emergency line at 757-385-5000.

Note: As News 3 anchor Jessica Larché has reported in her extensive missing persons coverage, just because a child ran away does not mean they are not in danger.

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