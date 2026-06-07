York-Poquoson authorities search for missing 32-year-old Yorktown woman

YORKTOWN, Va. — The following information was provided by the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and Virginia State Police

Name: Rosaria Tuyethoa Bui

Age: 32

Date last seen: June 7, 2026

Last known location: A friend's residence on Patrick's Creek Road in Yorktown

Physical description: Asian female, 5 feet 1 inch tall, 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair

More details: Bui was last seen around 8:47 a.m. on June 7. She may have been wearing black pants, a blue T-shirt, white shoes and a black hat. Authorities say she may be driving a blue 2016 Toyota 4Runner with Virginia license plate UBW-2611. Investigators say her disappearance poses a credible threat to her health and safety.

Anyone with information is asked to call the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office at (757) 890-3621.