$1.2M Grant to Help Hampton Roads Maritime Workers Advance Their Careers

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A new $1.2 million state grant is being used to help Hampton Roads maritime workers advance their careers and strengthen workforce retention across the shipbuilding and ship repair industry.

While efforts to attract new workers into the industry have been a major focus in recent years, workforce leaders say there is also a growing need to support employees already working in the field.

News 3 previously covered programs designed to bring people into maritime careers, including training opportunities at Virginia Peninsula Community College's Newport News Trade Center.

But industry leaders say another challenge is keeping experienced workers and helping them move into higher-skilled positions.

"We're seeing people in their 50s and 60s who have a wealth of institutional experience leave the industry, and we're not replacing them at the same rate with younger workers," said Andrew Nissman from the Hampton Roads Workforce Council.

The Hampton Roads Workforce Council developed the Maritime Training System to connect employers with qualified workers. Now, with support from the state grant, the organization is expanding those efforts to workers in the middle of their careers.

"We really need more pathways for workers that are already in the maritime industry in order to help them advance throughout the industry," Nissman said.

The grant will fund worker training programs and a digital platform that provides career information and advancement opportunities. Workforce officials say the initiative is expected to serve 170 workers over the next two years and could increase participant salaries by an average of about $7,000 annually, although Nissman expects that estimate is low.

"These are great careers. They're family-sustaining careers that provide high wages and excellent benefits in the region," Nissman said. "That's exactly why we want to connect people in the region to these roles."

Joe Frommelt with the Virginia Ship Repair Association says the program gives employers another way to invest in their workforce and retain talent.

"Nobody in the shipbuilding or repair business is going to tell you that it may be easy work, right? But it is very rewarding," Frommelt said.

He believes workers are more likely to stay with a company when they see opportunities for growth.

"When they can see that an employer is willing to invest in them, they're going to invest in that employer and the work that they're doing there," Frommelt said.

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