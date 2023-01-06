Watch Now
13-year-old arrested in connection with Sykes Avenue homicide

News 3/Justin Fleenor
Police investigate after a body is found in the 100 block of Sykes Avenue on Dec. 21, 2022.
Posted at 10:44 AM, Jan 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-06 10:52:14-05

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A fourth arrest, a 13-year-old male, was made on Thursday in the December homicide on Sykes Avenue that killed a 17-year-old male.

The suspect is charged with aggravated murder, robbery resulting in death, conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of shooting in the commission of a felony, two counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony, and underaged possession of a firearm.

On December 21, officers responded to the 100 block of Sykes Avenue for a report of shots fired.

When police arrived they found a 17-year-old male dead on scene.

That evening, a second 17-year-old male was charged with aggravated murder, robbery, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

That 17-year-old has now been charged with grand larceny: auto, and obstruction of justice: making false statements to law-enforcement.

