Active-duty Airman to serve 27 years for sexual involvement with 29 minors

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — An active-duty Airman was sentenced to 27 years in prison for the production of images of child abuse with at least 29 underage girls, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Brandon Tyler Lindsey is a servicemember attached to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina, who used his social media accounts to target underage girls in the Hampton Roads area, according to a release from the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Lindsey would travel back to his hometown in Chesapeake where he met the girls and engaged in sexual acts with them, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. He would use his social media to target the girls, gain their trust, request child pornography and request to meet in person.

His youngest victim was 12 years old, according to a release about the sentencing.

Lindsey would sometimes meet with the same girls over a period of years and caused at least 29 victims to produce child pornography.