All Perquimans Co. schools on 1 hour delay after death of student

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — All Perquiman County schools were on a one hour delay on Monday after a freshman at Perquimans County High School was killed in a hunting accident on Friday.

Collin Winslow, 15, was hunting with another teen near Hickory Cross Road on Friday when he received a fatal gunshot wound, according to North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC).

NCWRC says preliminary investigations indicate that the injuries sustained were from Winslow's firearm.

The teen Winslow was hunting with contacted 911 and attempted life saving measures, according to NCWRC.

In a message to Perquimans County High School families, Principal Mickey Drew said all Perquimans County schools would operate on a one hour delay Monday.

"As you may have already heard, the Pirate Family suffered a tragic loss this past Friday with the passing of Collin Winslow. Collin was a freshman at Perquimans County High School and he was also the son of Mrs. Holly Winslow who is the assistant principal at Perquimans Central School. Collin was a member of the football, baseball and hunter safety teams at PCHS. We will have counselor, the minister's council and other mental health professionals on site at PCHS to assist students and staff throughout the day on Monday. Collin's family asks for your prayers at this time. All Perquimans County Schools will operate on a one hour delay Monday," Drew said in the statement.

NCWRC says this is an ongoing investigation.

Stay with News 3 for updates.