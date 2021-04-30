CNN: Andrew Brown Jr., relative disputes District Attorney's account of fatal shooting events

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (CNN) - New details that have come out about the fatal deputy shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., have revealed the arrest warrant he was being served was for cocaine possession.

CNN's Jason Carroll reports that he spoke with a family member of Brown's. He said she did not want to be identified but that she witnessed the shooting and disputes the Pasquotank County District Attorney's account of what happened on April 21.

She told Carroll that she lives on the same block as Brown and that she took pictures after the shooting, showing the Sheriff’s truck parked in Brown’s driveway. The same truck appears on surveillance footage obtained by CNN. The truck sped by moments before the shooting.

In an interview with Brown's relatives she said, "Once they jumped out of the back of the truck, he started backing up, and they started shooting the front windshield of his car. And then he took off to go across the yard and they started shooting the back window of his car."

In court on Wednesday, The Pasquotank County District Attorney Andrew Womble said law enforcement began shooting only after Brown’s car came in contact with them.

Protesters have been calling for the full body camera footage to be released to the public for transparency each day since the fatal incident happened.

On Thursday Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten released the names of the seven deputies placed on administrative leave after the incident and announced that four of the deputies who did not fire their weapons have returned to active duty.

Click here to read CNN's full report.