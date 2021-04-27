FBI Charlotte opens federal civil rights investigation into the deputy involved shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - A federal civil rights investigation into the police involved shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr., in Elizabeth City is now underway.

An FBI Spokesperson said, “The FBI Charlotte Field Office has opened a federal civil rights investigation into the police involved shooting death of Andrew Brown, Jr. Agents will work closely with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina and the Civil Rights Division at the Department of Justice to determine whether federal laws were violated. As this is an ongoing investigation, we cannot comment further.”

42-year-old Brown was shot and killed on April 21 as Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies were serving a warrant on felony drug charges.

Since his death, peaceful protests have gone on each day in Elizabeth City calling for transparency and the release of body cam footage taken during the incident.

On Monday Brown's family and their attorneys were able to view 20 seconds of the body cam video, and family members said the it was an execution. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said they do not feel like they got transparency. He said they only saw part of the video and claimed that officials wanted to have two of Brown's family members with no legal counsel present at first.

Attorneys are now calling to see all of the footage they say was taken at the scene and released their own independent autopsy report Tuesday, stating Brown suffered a "kill shot to the back of the head."

Later Monday evening, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg released another video statement. They said the sheriff's office will comply with the judge's orders after the county attorney filed a motion with the court to release the body camera video; however, they added that the sheriff's office doesn't have the ability to release the footage and said anyone who thinks they do doesn't "know North Carolina law or they are purposefully trying to inflame a tragic situation."