Independent autopsy updates from Andrew Brown Jr. family attorneys expected Tuesday

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Another peaceful protest calling for transparency about the death of Andrew Brown Jr., will be held at the Pasquotank Public Safety building around 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday.

A press conference with Andrew Brown's family and attorneys will happen at 11 a.m.

They are expected to give information on an independent autopsy report.

The eastern end of Colonial and Main Streets will likely be closed from N. Road to MLK.

Monday, Brown's family and their attorneys were able to view 20 seconds of the body cam video, and family members said the it was an execution. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump said they do not feel like they got transparency. He said they only saw part of the video and claimed that officials wanted to have two of Brown's family members with no legal counsel present at first.

Later Monday evening, Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten and Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg released another video statement. They said the sheriff's office will comply with the judge's orders after the county attorney filed a motion with the court to release the body camera video; however, they added that the sheriff's office doesn't have the ability to release the footage and said anyone who thinks they do doesn't "know North Carolina law or they are purposefully trying to inflame a tragic situation."

Elizabeth City declared a state of emergency ahead of deputies releasing body camera footage of Andrew Brown Jr.'s death due to the potential for 'civil unrest,' but protests have remained peaceful for six days.