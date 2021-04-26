“One body cam, 20 seconds, an execution”; Andrew Brown Jr.'s son and family attorneys explain body cam footage

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. - Body camera footage from the fatal deputy-involved shooting of Andrew Brown was shown to Brown's family and an attorney Monday afternoon.

This came after Brown's family, attorneys, some local elected officials and protesters called for the footage to be released.

Attorneys first said they were scheduled to see the footage at 11:30 a.m., but that was delayed after officials said they needed to make redactions. Officials said they needed to blur faces.

After viewing the footage, Civil Rights attorney Ben Crump said they do not feel like they got transparency. He said they only saw part of the video and claimed that officials wanted to have two of Brown's family members with no legal council present at first. During the press conference, they said Attorney Chantel Lassiter, the family's attorney was present. She said she took three pages of notes off 20 second of video.

Civil Right attorney and political commentator Bakari Sellers said, “One body cam, 20 seconds, an execution."

Attorney Lassiter said, "Let’s be clear this was an execution," as she began explaining the video they saw.

Here is Lassiter's explanation of the body cam footage. These are short quotes of what she said:

Deputies blocked him {Brown] in his driveway

He has his hands on his steering wheel

They ran up to his vehicle shooting

He still sat in his vehicle with his hands on the vehicle while being shot at

He [Brown] tries to get away, backs out, not towards officers

At no time was he threatening officers in any type of way

He was trying to evade being shot

Obscenities were being yelled at him

He avoids interactions with officers, trying to not threaten them

They are still shooting at him as he drives off

Lassiter went on to say that they saw one video from one body camera when at least eight officers were there. She added that there were things happening before and after the 20 seconds of footage that they got to see.

Andrew Brown's son Khalil Ferebee said it was like they are against all odds. He said, "My dad got executed just by trying to save his own life."

The attorneys at Monday's press conference said they will be speaking again Tuesday at 11 a.m., to address their investigation.

Related: Community members in Elizabeth City protest for release of body cam footage in Andrew Brown's death