PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares is visiting the New First Baptist Church to discuss violence in Portsmouth on Thursday, July 7.

It comes following two late-night shootings where three people were seriously hurt.

Portsmouth Police say a shooting happened over on Virginia Avenue just before midnight. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the upper body.

Police later learned another man had walked into a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. The two are believed to be related.

Another shooting broke out on Wednesday night on I-264 near Victory Boulevard. The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Less than 24 hours later, Miyares is expected to attend a Portsmouth Violent Crimes town hall.

The meeting begins at 6 p.m. and organizers ask anyone who wishes to ask the attorney general a question to arrive at 5:30 p.m.

Former Portsmouth Police Chief Renado Prince was supposed to attend the meeting, but after his sudden firing by City Manager Tonya Chapman just days into her job, the former chief is not expected to be there.

Barry Randall is hosting the town hall and says he disagrees with Chapman's decision to fire Prince.

"It's very disheartening to see him be fired not even a week into her job," he said. "He was very engaging with the community, he was an individual you could talk to and he had a plan in place, but they didn't give him time to work it out."

Randall goes on to say that he hopes the city of Portsmouth can find genuine solutions to the ongoing violence.

"Something is just not right," he said. "We've had help from the State Police, and there's still an uptick in crime. We're the smallest of the seven cities, and yet it seems like crime is unmanageable in this city."

Wednesday night, Chapman released a statement in response to the firing, but has declined our requests to speak in person.

Virginia State Police say they will continue patrolling the city through summer.