Backups on I-64 and I-664 in Hampton caused by two separate shootings: Police

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police confirmed two separate shootings occurred Monday night in Hampton: one on I-64 and one on I-664.

The shooting on I-64 caused all eastbound lanes in Hampton to close.

Police are now sharing the details they’ve learned after investigating.

They say the first shooting happened at 7:45 p.m. on I-64 east, west of Settlers Landing Road. A man was hurt in the shooting and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, police say.

The second shooting happened just after 10 p.m. on I-664 south, north of Power Point Parkway, according to police. This shooting also resulted in a man being taken to the hospital, but police say his injuries are not life-threatening.

The violence on the interstates comes days after an incident involving a shooting and a three-vehicle crash unfolded on I-64 in Hampton. The incident, which happened on June 1, also caused significant backups and delays. Police say two men were hurt and taken to the hospital following the shooting.

About a week prior, police say a woman and a child were injured in a shooting on I-64 in Newport News.

State Police is asking witnesses who may have seen something before or after either of Monday night's incidents to call 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Police added that the shooting on I-64 involved a white 2015 Hyundai Sonata, and the man who was injured in the I-664 shooting was driving a gray 2005 Toyota Camry.

This is an ongoing investigation.

