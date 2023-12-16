Brothers accused of killing another woman in Chesapeake with Virginia Beach homicide victim's gun

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Two brothers are in jail for the murder of a Virginia Beach woman, but now we are learning that police believe they killed another woman the very next day.

Darrius and Michael White were found guilty for their involvement in a deadly shooting at a Harris Teeter gas station. Police testified in court this week that Darrius White shot Annie Smith while the two brothers were robbing her and her husband, Steven Smith, at Haygood Shopping Center on December 13, 2021.

Tuesday, a jury found Darrius White guilty of aggravated murder which comes with a sentence of life in prison without parole. Then on Thursday, the judge sentenced Michael White to 50 years in prison. Both sides agree that Darrius White was the shooter.

However, in court on Thursday, Detective T. Alexander with the Chesapeake Police Department testified that the two were seen on surveillance video following 44-year-old Pamela Schwartz who was later shot and killed off Bethel Road.

Detective Alexander said in court that a bullet casing found at the scene in Chesapeake matched the gun that Darrius White stole from Annie Smith the night before. Smith had pulled out a gun she kept in her car when she realized they were being robbed. Police say Darrius White shot her three times and then took the weapon.

As for Schwartz, she suffered from multiple gunshot wounds, and her body was discovered outside a house that was under construction, December 17, 2021, three days after she was reported missing.

“She was a real nice person," neighbor Clayton Winston said. "She didn't bother anybody. She basically stayed to herself. We would see her walking up and down the street.”

Winston explained that his life was turned upside down in September when his 14-year-old son was killed in a shooting. He’s still looking for answers but is relieved to hear there’s progress in Schwartz’s case.

"You commit murder, you need to go to jail; you need to be locked up,” stated Winston. “You take a life, you need to sacrifice your life and go ahead and turn yourself in."

News 3 checked with Chesapeake courts and Chesapeake Commonwealth's Attorney and did not see any charges filed against the Whites in the death of Pamela Schwartz.

On Thursday, the Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney in Virginia Beach said it was agreed upon that Virginia Beach would try their case first.

Darrius White will be sentenced in February.

Stay with News 3 for further updates.