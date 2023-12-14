Brothers guilty of killing woman at Virginia Beach Harris Teeter accused in another murder

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two brothers found guilty for their involvement in a deadly shooting at a Harris Teeter gas station are now accused in connection to another murder the following night.

WATCH: Man found guilty of aggravated murder in 2021 Virginia Beach gas station homicide

On Tuesday, Darrius White was found guilty of shooting and killing Annie Smith on Dec. 12, 2021, at the Harris Teeter in the Haygood Shopping Center.

His brother, Michael White, had previously pleaded guilty for his role in the shooting. On Thursday, he was sentenced to 50 years in connection to the murder.

During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors revealed the White brothers are also accused of murdering a woman in Chesapeake on Dec. 13, 2021.

A detective testified Thursday that bullet shell casings match the gun that was stolen from Annie Smith in the robbery.

Smith tried to pull out a gun when her husband, Steven Smith, was being robbed at the gas pumps. Darrius White shot Annie Smith three times, killing her.

Details about the Chesapeake murder the detective spoke about are unclear. We will update this article once we learn more.