CEO to serve 3 years behind bars for bribing former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe

NORFOLK, Va. - A Franklin, Tennessee, man was sentenced Friday to three years in prison and a $35,000 fine for conspiring to commit honest services mail fraud by paying bribes to secure medical services contracts for the Norfolk City Jail.

According to court documents, Gerard Boyle, 67, admitted to engaging in a 12-year bribery scheme with former Norfolk Sheriff Bob McCabe.

Boyle was the founder and chief executive officer of Correct Care Solutions (CCS), a company that provided medical services to people in jail. He pleaded guilty in October 2021.

Over the course of the conspiracy, Boyle provided McCabe things of value, including gifts, cash, entertainment, travel and campaign contributions. In exchange, McCabe performed official acts in favor of CCS, which was able to obtain medical services contracts worth more than $3 million per year with the Norfolk Sheriff’s Office.

Such official acts included, but were not limited to, signing contracts, granting extensions without putting the contracts out to bid, the release of a letter of credit, and awarding other adjustments that increased the value of the contracts.

On August 24, 2021, a federal jury convicted McCabe of all 11 charged counts related in part to this scheme.