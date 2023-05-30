Ceremony to honor Virginia Beach mass shooting victims 4 years later

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Tomorrow (May, 31, 2023) marks four years since 12 people were shot and killed at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

To honor those who lost their lives, the City of Virginia Beach is hosting “Love For VB” events. The details are as follows:



A moment of silence will be held at 4:06 p.m. City officials say this was the time the first 911 call was received. People are asked to stop what they’re doing, no matter where they are at 4:06 p.m., to participate in the moment of silence.

The Year Four Remembrance Ceremony will honor the victims and support survivors and those who are still healing from the tragedy. The vigil starts at 8 p.m. in front of City Hall, located at 2401 Courthouse Drive. There will not be seating but candles will be distributed.

The city says the departments previously located in Building 2, where the gunman opened fire, plan on modifying operations and close at 3 p.m. on May 31.

