Chesapeake experiencing 'extreme delays' in recycling collection weeks before curbside recycling program contract ends

Posted at 4:52 PM, Jun 06, 2022
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - The City of Chesapeake is experiencing extreme delays in recycling collection.

According to the city, TFC, or the Tidewater Fiber for Curbside Recycling, estimates the backlog to be longer than two weeks; however, city officials say they're "hearing reports" of it being even longer in some areas.

The city says it will "continue to hold TFC accountable to complete the terms of their contract" until it expires on June 30.

Officials announced in December it had canceled its contract with TFC and assured residents no changes to recycling would happen until its expiration.

City council members voted 7-2 to end the contract. According to city council documents, eliminating curbside recycling would save the city $2 million per year.

In April, we reported that more than than 4,000 Chesapeake residents signed a petition to save the city-managed program.

In the meantime, a variety of new recycling options will be available to the community starting July 1. You can read about those options here.

