Over 4,500 signatures: Residents of Chesapeake band together to save curbside recycling with petition prior to City Council meeting

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Effective on July 1, 2022, the City of Chesapeake’s curbside recycling contract will be canceled…unless this petition can save it.

Residents of Chesapeake are attempting to save the canceled city-managed recycling program with a petition that has over four thousand signatures.

The petition, Save Chesapeake Recycling, is managed by Chesapeake Recycles, “a community organization made up of concerned citizens representing all boroughs of Chesapeake,” according to their website.

In order to sign you must be a resident of Chesapeake, Virginia.

Each time someone signs the petition an email gets sent to each City Council Member, the City Manager, and the petitioner.

Back in December of 2021, Chesapeake City Council voted 7-2 to end their contract with Tidewater Fiber for Curbside Recycling, known as TFC Recycling, which, according to court documents, would save the city $2 million per year.

Adamant about the cancellation, the City decided to explore other options regarding recycling. City Council gave residents the option to choose a recycling program from companies that offer subscription-based recycling services. For those not willing or unable to pay for said services, the City Manager will be establishing drop-off locations around the city.

"Our goal is to encourage recycling while reducing costs and improving the quality of the materials collected," a release from the city reads.

Those in support of the petition are encouraged, by the group Chesapeake Recycles, to attend the City Council meeting tonight, April 26, and wear blue in support of blue recycling bins.

Citizens will be meeting at Chesapeake City Hall located on 306 Cedar Rd at 6:30 p.m for the final budget hearing meeting.

For more information on how you can help ‘Save Chesapeake Recycling’ click here.