Chesapeake man surrenders nursing license; accused of kissing, touching sedated women

A nurse who provided anesthesia to patients in Virginia, including at least one at both Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Leigh Hospital, surrendered his state nursing license after officials determined he engaged in sexual conduct with multiple women while they were sedated, according to records from the Virginia Board of Nursing.

Kevin Coolong, from Chesapeake, surrendered his license to practice nursing in Virginia on May 20, records say. He had been a licensed nurse since 1999, and from 2008 to August of 2024, he was a certified registered nurse anesthetist with a Virginia based-provider called Atlantic Anesthesia.

A consent order from the Virginia Board of Nursing describes numerous allegations about his conduct with patients under his care, including the following:

Dec. 2017 - An 18-year-old patient who was being sedated for a C-section claimed Coolong kissed her. Coolong initially denied this, but the order states he later admitted that after she gave birth and the baby’s father left the room, he kissed her.

Aug. 2018 - A patient at Sentara Leigh Hospital who Coolong provided a spinal sedation for said she was "inappropriately touched" by Coolong. Later, Coolong allegedly admitted he "cupped her breast" to "see how warm she was."

April 2022 - Coolong provided general anesthesia for a patient getting surgery on her hand. He allegedly admitted to kissing her on the lips while her eyes were closed.

Feb. 2024 - A patient at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital claims that while she was under anesthesia during a C-section, Coolong whispered in her ear and put his thumb in her mouth.



The order also includes how Coolong allegedly described some of the patients who reported him, saying one was “lonely and needy” as well as “drowsy” and “clingy.” A report following an evaluation of Coolong states, in part, that he “holds the victims somewhat responsible for his sexual behavior as he acknowledged they kept coming over to see him, were overly affectionate and loving, asked for it by the way they looked and talked, and wanted and liked the sexual things that happened.”

In signing the consent order, Coolong isn’t admitting or denying the findings, but it does mean the surrender of his license to practice nursing in Virginia is permanent.