Chesapeake school board to discuss 'After School Satan Club'

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake school board wants to hear from the community about an After School 'Satan Club.'

The club said it does not represent Satan, but it wants to offer elementary school students an alternative to evangelical Christian clubs.

The club was set to have its first meeting Thursday at B.M. Williams Primary School.

Monday night, the school board for Chesapeake planned to have a public hearing on the use of school facilities, particularly regarding the After School Satan Club which has been the center of controversy in the community.

The club was approved when a B.M. William parent submitted the application on behalf of the club. The parent then withdrew their name from the application. However, organizers said a Chesapeake resident who is not a parent submitted a new application.

Some parents argued that such a club does not need to be in a school with children so young, but lawyers said the school must make room for it since it's attached to a religion.

June Everett, the campaign director for the ASSC said the club isn't about fire and brimstone. It's actually about brainstorming.

Everett said the group wants to provide transparency in the club’s name.

"We do not believe in a supernatural Satan as a symbol because legend has it that Satan was the first to start asking questions and was cast out of heaven for that reason," Everett said in a previous interview with News 3.

The Good News Club, an evangelical club at B.M. Williams said it would also be Monday night's meeting to express concerns about the club. The Good News Club said it teaches students about the Bible.

The board's meeting is set to take place at 6 p.m. Monday at the Chesapeake Administration Building at 312 Cedar Road. Residents and parents are welcome. A spokesperson for the school district told News 3 that there will be enhanced security at the building.

