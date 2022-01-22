Chesapeake teachers' union ratifies vote of no confidence in school board after board votes to make masks optional in schools

The Chesapeake Education Association ratified a vote of no confidence in the city's school board after the board voted to make masks optional in schools beginning January 24th.

In a statement, the Chesapeake Education Association called the school board's actions "reckless" and said the vote reflects "an utter lack of confidence in Chesapeake School Board members' ability to lead ethically and equitably."

In a vote of 7-1 last week, members of the Chesapeake School Board voted to give parents the option whether or not to have masks for their student. The vote came after Gov. Glenn Youngkin rescinded mask mandates in schools across Virginia with an executive order signed the day he took office.

On Tuesday, 13 Chesapeake Public Schools parents filed a lawsuit in which they state that Gov. Youngkin does not have the authority that he claims to make masks optional in schools. Thursday, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares said he asked the Supreme Court of Virginia to dismiss the lawsuit against Youngkin and Executive Order Two.

The full text of the Chesapeake Education Association's vote of no confidence is as follows: