Chesapeake teen dies, Sailors found unresponsive, Amtrak record: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Chesapeake teen dies, Sailors found unresponsive after reaching Japan, Amtrak record set: Sunrise Brief

Indian River High in Chesapeake is mourning the loss of a student. Senior Dejour "DJ" Crippen passed away Tuesday, according to an email from the school's principal shared with News 3. News 3's John Hood reached out to the school about the shooting of a 17-year-old in Virginia Beach Monday night based on information seen on social media. The school sent the email in response, though Virginia Beach Police have not confirmed the name of the shooting victim, who they also said passed away on Tuesday morning. Teen killed in Virginia Beach shooting attended Indian River High School Two sailors assigned to the USS George Washington died in separate incidents, according to the Navy Times. Petty Officer 2nd Class Cuyler Burnett Condon and Dimitri Isacc Morales were both found unresponsive on Nov. 22 and Nov. 25, respectively, after returning to the ship's homeport at Yokosuka Naval Base in Japan. In a statement, the Navy said Condon was found in a hotel room on base and Morales was found in the town of Yokosuka. The Navy did not note a cause of death for either sailor and said NCIS is investigating the incidents. Two USS George Washington sailors die in separate incidents Amtrak is seeing a surge in riders across the country, including in Hampton Roads. They announced yesterday that its all-time ridership record was broken in 2024. In the same report, Amtrak showed an increase in passengers along the Washington-Newport News and Washington-Norfolk routes. Amtrak sets ridership record in 2024, with growth in Norfolk, Newport News

This morning's weather: Wind Advisory, gusts up to 40 mph

Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we have a Wind Advisory until 4 pm Thursday for the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, and the Outer Banks. Wind gusts to exceed 40 mph along the coast.

In Outer Banks, there is a Coastal Flood Advisory until 4 PM Thursday. Strong W/NW winds could trigger soundside flooding.

A step warmer but very windy today. Not as cold this morning with temperatures in the 40s. We will sneak into the low 50s around midday, then fall back to the 40s this afternoon.

Look for a mix of partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies today with a slim rain chance. Very windy today, with winds turning from SW to NW at 15 to 25 with gusts 30 to 40 mph. Wind gusts could top 40 mph along the coast.

Thursday Morning Weather Webcast

For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.

This morning's traffic:

So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.

Interactive Traffic Map

For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.

We Follow Through: Portsmouth program removing barriers in the job market

Program in Portsmouth offers free trade classes and certifications. A program we told you about earlier this week is garnering massive interest in Portsmouth. Hundreds went to an informational session last night about "What’s Next," a program that teaches participants how to master a trade for free. The program offers classes and training for welding, cybersecurity, HVAC and more. In addition to helping people jumpstart their careers, city leaders say they hope the program reduces crime and promotes safety.

Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.

WTKR News 3, Where You Are: In the app