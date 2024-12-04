Program in Portsmouth will offer free classes to those interested in learning a trade

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A unique job training program that aims to remove barriers to the job market is coming to Portsmouth.

"What's Next" is a program that offers free trade classes and certifications in areas like healthcare, HVAC, cybersecurity, welding and commercial driving.

Earlier this year in Newport News, more than 100 people waited to sign up to participate in the program and master a trade.

In addition to helping its citizens jumpstart their careers, Portsmouth leaders say they hope the program reduces crime and promotes safety.

Watch related coverage: Virginia Sec. of Labor touts importance of trades during visit to Newport News

Virginia Sec. of labor touts importance of trades during visit to Newport News

One man explained how the program helped him put his criminal history behind him.

"The program changed my life. I’m a felon and did five years in the federal system. I got five kids and only had a GED," Eric Montgomery said.

Montgomery says he spent time behind bars for a drug charge.

"I prayed to everyone I could think of. If I could get out of that one, I was going to tighten it up," he shared.

Newport News Councilman John Eley, who started What’s Next, encouraged Montgomery to join the program.

"Councilman Eley called me at the right time and I haven’t looked back since," Montgomery said.

He says the program helped him get his commercial driving license, and he's built a career driving trucks.

Watch related coverage: Task force holds meeting in hopes of ending crime, violence in Portsmouth

Task force holds meeting in hopes of ending crime, violence in Portsmouth

The trade classes are funded by the state government and will be available at Tidewater Community College.

In 2023, Newport News had 48 homicides. The city is on track to see that number significantly drop this year, with 22 homicides so far in 2024. Portsmouth leaders hope it has a similar impact.

Portsmouth City Councilman Vernon Tillage says jobs have a direct correlation to crime.

"Let’s connect you to a trade, connect you with being able to make money the legal way, so we’re not out here committing crime or stealing to make ends meet," Tillage said. "It’s about helping stop the cycle of crime and building a new generation of leaders... What better way than to connect them with good paying jobs, whether it’s CDLs, HVAC, construction."

If you’re interested in learning a trade for free or getting a certification for free, you can sign up at an upcoming What's Next informational session. The details are as follows:

