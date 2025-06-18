Chesapeake, Virginia Beach named among top 5 cities for first-time homebuyers

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — First-time homebuyers in Hampton Roads have some of the best housing markets to choose from nationwide, according to a new report.

Chesapeake and Virginia Beach, respectively, ranked first and second on the Consumer Affairs list for "Best cities for first-time homebuyers." Norfolk trailed in at 20th.

Consumer Affairs used 11 criteria to rank cities across the United States, including median home sale price, affordability ratio, homeownership rate for Millennials and Gen Z, and more.

Chesapeake, in the number one spot, offers affordable options for many of the residents' incomes within an active real estate market.

Virginia Beach, coming in second, enriches residents with "green spaces," like parks and gardens, to balance the busy life of a big city.

