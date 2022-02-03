Community grows weary, wants answers in Codi Bigsby case

HAMPTON, Va. - Community search groups have been looking for 4-year-old Codi Bigsby for days now.

Frank H. told News 3 he is frustrated by the lack of answers, specifically from the father, 43-year-old Cory Bigsby, who police named the sole person of interest on Wednesday.

As of Thursday evening, Bigsby remains at the Hampton Police station voluntarily. He has retained legal counsel.

“I don’t believe none of the stories - that this boy just up and gone and nobody knows nothing," Frank said. "If that was my granddaughter, somebody has to know something. He knows something."

Groups have been gathering at Merrimack Elementary School daily, canvassing the surrounding area passing out fliers. Frank said he has been riding around on his bike looking for Codi.

“If this boy ain’t found between today and tomorrow, somebody gotta press somebody a little bit harder so we can get some real answers," Frank said. "This is either going to come to a tragic end or a good end - that’s it."

With searchers growing weary, News 3 talked to a licensed psychotherapist about the effects a missing child can have on community members. Dr. Sarah Williams said anxiety and stress are high in these situation.

“You want to keep hope and you want to believe that these circumstances will lead to a healthy recovery, but at the same time you’re grieving the possibility of the trauma that’s on the horizon,” Williams said.

She said it’s important to have a dialogue with friends and family to discuss emotions.

“We are the protectors of our children, and when we feel like that is violated, then it creates more of an anxiety-ridden experience,” Williams said.

