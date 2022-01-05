Dr. Marik resigns from position at EVMS in midst of legal battle with Sentara over use of ivermectin

NORFOLK, Va. - An Eastern Virginia Medical School professor and doctor at Sentara Healthcare who is leading an effort to make a controversial drug, ivermectin, a standard treatment for COVID-19 patients, has resigned from his position at EVMS.

Dr. Paul Marik resigned from his position as professor of medicine and chief of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Eastern Virginia Medical School in Norfolk to pursue other interests, according to the Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance.

On Tuesday the FLCC released a statement regarding Dr. Marik's resignation.

“There is no doubt that Professor Marik will be missed by his colleagues and students at EVMS,” said Dr. Pierre Kory, president and chief medical officer of the FLCCC. “I have been honored to call him my colleague and friend in the past 18 months and I am privileged to continue to work with him as we lead the FLCCC together in the coming year.”

Marik says the decision to resign was not an easy one to make.

“This was not an easy decision to make, but I felt it was time to focus my attention and energy to other interests in both academia and public health, I am looking forward to this next chapter in my career and continuing to make a difference in the world of medicine,” Marik stated.

The FLCCC congratulated Dr. Marik on his impact in medicine and time with the FLCCC.

Marik, who is also a critical care doctor at Sentara Norfolk, is in the midst of a legal battle over use of ivermectin. He sued Sentara because he believes the drug can help kill the COVID-19 virus.

Marik is suing the healthcare system because they won't allow him to treat COVID-19 patients with ivermectin, along with a host of other drugs that make up his developed MATH+ Protocol.

Marik says he's never actually prescribed ivermectin for COVID-19 patients, but his attorney says he's relied on research and studies to come to the belief that it's safe and effective in treating them.

Sentara suspended his duties in the ICU back in November.

