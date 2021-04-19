Hampton University to host Pfizer vaccination clinic for faculty, staff

HAMPTON, Va. - The Hampton University Mobile Testing and Vaccination Unit will be administering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to faculty and staff this week.

The vaccine clinic will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., beginning April 20 to April 22.

The Mobile Health Unit will be parked in Lot 21, the parking lot across from the Scripps Howard School of Journalism and Communications, for each clinic session.

On March 1, the university unveiled its new mobile testing and vaccination unit that provides COVID-19 screenings and vaccinations to people in underserved areas of Hampton Roads.

On April 24, the HU Mobile Testing and Vaccination Unit will be in Norfolk in partnership with the Hispanic Resource Center of Coastal Virginia, directed by Dr. Elizabeth Torres.

In December of 2020, Dr. Harvey and other local leaders received the COVID-19 vaccine to publicly support taking the vaccine and encourage the African American community to take it as well.

To schedule an appointment, click here and click the registration banner on the homepage or call 757-728-6580.

