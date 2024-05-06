21-year-old sentenced for role in 2021 Norfolk shooting death

NORFOLK, Va. — A 21-year-old man will serve eight years for his role in a 2021 shooting death.

In February, Markell Tyree Scott pleaded guilty to the voluntary manslaughter of 31-year-old Eddie Moet Jenkins, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors say that on Mach 17, 2021, Jenkins had people over to his house on Wiley Drive, among them was Scott and Curtis Eugene Copeland, Jr.

Scott and Jenkins argued after Jenkins told everyone to leave and displayed a gun, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office. The argument turned physical and Copeland joined the fight.

Prosecutors say that Scott and Copeland both had guns, Copeland shot Jenkins and Scott shot Jenkins after Copeland.

Jenkins died with gunshots to the head, torso and leg, investigators said he did not fire his own weapon.

In 2023, Copeland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to 13 years in prison, according to attorneys.

Scott was sentenced to eight active years in prison with another two suspended on the condition of good behavior and an active term of supervised probation, according to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office.