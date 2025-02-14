3 men sentenced in connection to 2023 homicide outside of Norfolk convenience store

NORFOLK, Va. — Three men were sentenced Friday in connection to a mob attack and murder that happened outside a convenience store back in 2023.

Cevan Orinoel Pierce Jr., was sentenced to 68 years and both TyJohn Lavon Brooks and DaShaun Jamil Robinson were sentenced to 30 years in connection to the death of 18-year-old Antonio Wilson in April 2023.

Both Brooks and Robinson pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, while Pierce pleaded not guilty. He was later found guilty of of first-degree murder, murder by mob, using a firearm in the commission of murder, robbery causing death, and using a firearm in the commission of robbery on Sept. 18.

According to Norfolk police, the shooting happened around 3:30 p.m. on April 8, 2023.

Prosecutors say the three planned to rob Wilson after he left the convenience store.

After Wilson stepped out of the store, the three men pulled out their weapons and pointed them at Wilson, prosecutors say. The men then fired bullets into Wilson after he reached into his waistband, causing them to believe Wilson possessed his own gun.

News 3 reported Pierce was originally wanted on second-degree murder charges in May 2023 and was arrested following a high-speed chase that ended in a crash on I-64.

Once in police custody, both Brooks and Robinson entered a plea agreement for second-degree murder, while Pierce pleaded not guilty.

“Today’s sentencing hearing marks the end of one chapter of the healing process for the family of Antonio Wilson," said Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi. I grieve with them and recognize that nothing we do in court can bring their loved one back.”