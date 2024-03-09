Bond denied for Virginia Beach police officer charged with sex crimes against a child

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach police officer who is charged with multiple counts of sex crimes against a child was denied bond Friday morning.

Kyle Justin Lalonde is facing several charges including possession of child porn, attempting indecent liberties with someone under the age of 15 and enticing a minor to perform in child pornography.

Prosecutors in court on Friday said sometime between Sept. 13 and Oct. 10 of last year, Lalonde was speaking with someone in an online chat room who said they were a 12-year-old girl.

Over several days, Lalonde allegedly presented himself as a woman and sent sexual photos to the person he knew was underage.

When Lalonde was arrested, detectives allegedly found additional chats where Lalonde was speaking with other underage girls.

Lalonde was denied bond and is due back in court on March 20.

The Virginia Beach Police Department said he is still employed with the department, but he has been relieved of his police powers.

Lalonde is also a lieutenant with the U.S. Army Reserve.