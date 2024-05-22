Canadian man charged in connection to sexual exploitation of Franklin teen: Police

FRANKLIN, Va. — A Canadian man has been arrested and charged for crimes related to the sexual exploitation of a Franklin 14-year-old.

Christopher Merner, 52, of Ontario, Canada, was in custody for violating the criminal codes of Canada by luring a child, making sexually explicit material available to a child and indecent communications, according to a release from Franklin Police.

After receiving notice from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), the Franklin Police Department and Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against\ Children (ICAC) Task Force interviewed the victim who said she was in an online chat room when she got messaged by an older man, according to police. The girl told him her age; the man sent photos of his genitals, then requested similar images from her.

Franklin police say that they contacted INTERPOL officials, who then notified Canadian authorities. The Canadian Waterloo Regional Police Service executed a search warrant for Merner's house.

Merner is in custody with a bail hearing pending.

The Southern Virginia ICAC Task Force has parental resources to aid in talking to children about internet safety here.