Man charged for secretly recording juvenile for years: Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office

ISLE OF WIGHT CO., Va. — A man has been arrested for secretly recording a juvenile for years, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

On May 16, Aric Charles Hutson, 38, of Newport News, was arrested by the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office on multiple felonies related to the creation of child sex abuse material.

Investigators say they first heard about Hutson in August 2023 when they were notified about the possible exploitation of a child in Isle of Wight County.

After obtaining a warrant to search Hutson's electronics, the Digital Forensic Unit confirmed the he had child sex abuse material all related to one victim, according to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say that Hutson was recording the child without consent or the victim's knowledge since 2022.

He was arrested in Surry County and is being held without bond in Western Tidewater Regional Jail.