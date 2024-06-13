Chesapeake man arrested with drugs, firearm & children in the car: DOJ

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A Chesapeake man was sentenced to six years in prison after being caught with heroin, fentanyl and a firearm during a traffic stop last summer, according to the Department of Justice.

Travis Morris, 39, distributed heroin and fentanyl in Chesapeake and sold to a confidential informant from November 2022 through June 2023, according to court documents.

Attorneys said that Chesapeake officers conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle where Morris was a passenger and discovered 120 white capsules containing a heroin/fentanyl mixture, digital scales, a .22 caliber pistol, two cellphones, and $3,993.88 in cash.

Morris's girlfriend and her three minor children were also passengers in the vehicle, according to the DOJ.

In February, attorneys say Morris pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm "in furtherance of and during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime."