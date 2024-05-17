Former Boy Scouts assistant scoutmaster pleads guilty to receiving child sexual material

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A former Virginia Beach Boy Scouts assistant scoutmaster has pleaded guilty to receiving images of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

Andrew Harris Reshefsky, 42, pleaded guilty to the charges Friday. He now faces a mandatory minimum of five years and maximum of 20 years in prison.

Virginia Beach Police were investigating file-sharing of sexually explicit material in June 2023 when they identified Reshefsky as both a distributor and recipient.

In August, VBPD went to Reshefsky's house with a search warrant, where they obtained his phone and found "images of sexual exploitation of children" in his WhatsApp messages, according to the press release.

Other devices showed additional sexually explicit material with children spanning years, according to the DOJ.

Reshefsky will be sentenced on October 18.

Anyone who believes they or someone they know may have been victimized by Reshefsky is encouraged to contact the HSI tip line at 1-877-4-HSI-TIP or through the CyberTipline on the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's website.